Jets LT Becton leaves game vs. Patriots with chest injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Jets rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton left Monday night's game against the New England Patriots with a chest injury and was questionable to return.

Becton, the Jets' first-round pick, was hurt during a 15-yard run by Frank Gore late in the first quarter. He went to the sideline and remained on one knee while he was looked at by trainers.

Becton then was led to the blue medical tent behind the Jets' sideline, where he remained for a few minutes before walking to what appeared to be the X-ray room.

He missed most of three games earlier this season with a shoulder injury, but has been a bright spot for the 0-8 Jets in the games he has played.

Chuma Edoga replaced Becton at left tackle.

