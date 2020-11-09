DC-Pres-Sum
Updated 11/9/2020 6:20 PM
129 of 143 precincts - 90 percent
x-Joe Biden, Dem 268,625 - 93 percent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 15,075 - 5 percent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 1,532 - 1 percent
Howie Hawkins, DCG 1,351 - 0 percent
Gloria La Riva, Ind 655 - 0 percent
Brock Pierce, Ind 538 - 0 percent
AP Elections 11-09-2020 19:20
