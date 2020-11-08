The Latest: Jake Luton strikes quickly with TD toss in debut

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Associated Press

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton throws a pass at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. The Jaguars (1-6) believe Luton will make a smooth transition into the starting lineup despite not playing in nearly a year. He missed out on preseason games and was the team's third-string quarterback for the first seven games, inactive behind starter Gardner Minshew and backup Mike Glennon. Associated Press

The Latest on Week 9 in the NFL (all times EST):

1:20 p.m.

The second pass of Jake Luton's NFL career went for a touchdown.

The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie from Oregon State, making his pro debut in place of Gardner Minshew (thumb), dropped a 73-yard dime to DJ Chark on third down and 8.

It was exactly what the Jaguars were hoping for when they inserted Luton into the lineup following a bye week. They raved about his arm strength and deep-ball accuracy, believing he would be an instant boost for a receiving corps that features Chark, Chris Conley and rookie Laviska Shenault.

-Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville.

1:05 p.m.

Eleven NFL teams entered Week 9 with two or fewer losses. That's the most since 1996 when a dozen teams had two or fewer losses through eight weeks.

Three of today's games feature two teams with one or two losses.

They are:

Seattle (6-1) at Buffalo (6-2)

Baltimore (5-2) at Indianapolis (5-2)

and New Orleans (5-2) at Tampa Bay (6-2)

This marks just the fifth week since the 1970 merger that there are at least three games between teams with two or fewer losses in Week 9 or later.

That last time that happened was in 1999.

--Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.

