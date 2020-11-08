Vardy's penalty sends Leicester top with 1-0 win over Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Conor Coady and Leicester's Jamie Vardy challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (Tim Keeton/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, centre, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (Tim Keeton/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Leicester's Jamie Vardy scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Associated Press

LEICESTER, England -- Jamie Vardy's penalty sent Leicester top of the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton on Sunday.

The winner came after Max Kilman handled Dennis Praet's ball into the box.

Referee Anthony Taylor initially remained unmoved but after checking his monitor awarded the penalty and Vardy beat Rui Patricio from the spot in the 15th minute. Wolves argued the ball came at Kilman too quickly but the appeals were ignored.

The 2016 Premier League champions have now won six straight games in all competitions, half in the league.

'It's been an incredible start, I'm so happy for the players," Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said. "I have always said failure is learning and, if anyone says us not getting into the Champions League last season was failing, then, OK. For us it was about learning and developing.

'It's going to be tough to sustain that with the injuries we've had but we have played 12 games and won nine in all competitions. It has been an incredible focus. Our idea is to sustain that but I can't promise."

Vardy wasted a chance to double the lead from another penalty before halftime.

Rayan Ait-Nouri's bad touch allowed James Justin to steal in and he was brought down in the area by the defender.

But Vardy's penalty was blocked by Patricio's diving save with the rebound hitting the striker and dropping wide.

