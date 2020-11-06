Vikings rule out Dantzler, Hill against Lions
Updated 11/6/2020 8:35 PM
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out cornerbacks Cameron Dantzler and Holton Hill for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.
Hill (foot) has missed the past three games. Dantzler is listed with a concussion. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation after a collision in last weekend's game against Green Bay.
Mark Fields II, another cornerback, has also been ruled out with a chest injury.
Cornerback Harrison Hand (hamstring) is questionable.
