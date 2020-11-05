 

Final votes confirm New Zealand won't legalize marijuana

  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reacts as she talks with colleagues at a cafe in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Ardern has won a second term in office in an election landslide of historic proportions.

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reacts as she talks with colleagues at a cafe in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Ardern has won a second term in office in an election landslide of historic proportions. Associated Press

 
By NICK PERRY
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/5/2020 9:22 PM

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealand won't be legalizing marijuana after the final votes counted Friday in a referendum failed to overturn the result from election night - although it got close.

The referendum to legalize the drug ended up with 48% support and 51% against, a tightening from the election night split of 46% in favor and 53% against. The special votes counted after the Oct. 17 election included those cast overseas and accounted for about 17% of the total vote.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The special votes also slightly increased the majority of liberal Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Labour Party, which ended up with just over 50% of the total vote, and 65 of Parliament's 120 seats.

It is the first time any single party has commanded a majority in Parliament since New Zealand introduced a proportional system 24 years ago.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 