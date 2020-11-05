GM puts up a booming third quarter
Updated 11/5/2020 7:45 AM
DETROIT -- General Motors is posting huge third quarter numbers, pulling in $4 billion in profit over three months after losing money due to the virus outbreak.
GM's adjusted earnings were $2.83 per share, easily outpacing Wall Street's per-share projections of $1.72, according to a survey by FactSet.
Revenue of $35.5 billion also edged out most expectations.
Shares jumped almost 5% before the opening bell Thursday.
The profit reversed an $806 million loss posted by GM in the second quarter as the company restarted factories that were shuttered by the novel coronavirus.
