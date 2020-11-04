Trade deficit falls to $63.9 billion in September
Updated 11/4/2020 8:52 AM
SILVER SPRING, Md. -- The U.S. trade deficit fell in September after hitting a 14-year high in August as exports outpaced imports.
The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that the gap between what the U.S. sells and what it buys abroad fell to $63.9 billion in September, a decline of 4.7% from a $67 billion deficit in August. September exports rose 2.6% to $176.4 billion, while imports ticked up 0.5% to $240.2 billion.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.