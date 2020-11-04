 

Trade deficit falls to $63.9 billion in September

  • FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2019, file photo, cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash. The U.S. trade deficit rose in August to the highest level in 14 years. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the gap between the goods and services the United States sells and what it buys abroad climbed 5.9% in August to $67.1 billion.

By MATT OTT
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/4/2020 8:52 AM

SILVER SPRING, Md. -- The U.S. trade deficit fell in September after hitting a 14-year high in August as exports outpaced imports.

The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that the gap between what the U.S. sells and what it buys abroad fell to $63.9 billion in September, a decline of 4.7% from a $67 billion deficit in August. September exports rose 2.6% to $176.4 billion, while imports ticked up 0.5% to $240.2 billion.

