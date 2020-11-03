Republican Jim Baird wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana's 4th Congressional District
Updated 11/3/2020 8:59 PM
WASHINGTON -- Republican Jim Baird wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana's 4th Congressional District.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.