Alaba on course to leave Bayern as contract talks break down

MUNICH -- Two-time Champions League winner David Alaba is on course to leave Bayern Munich after the club said talks on a new contract broke down.

Bayern set a deadline for the end of October for the Austrian and his agent to respond to a 'very fair' contract offer, club president Herbert Hainer told regional TV show Blickpunkt Sport on Sunday. When that date passed without an agreement, the offer was withdrawn, Hainer said.

'The answer was that the offer was still unsatisfactory and that we should keep thinking,' Hainer said. 'After that we decided to take the offer completely off the table. That means that there is no longer an offer.'

Hainer added that the deadline gave Bayern 'clarity' to plan for the future.

'We would regret it very much if we have to go different ways,' Hainer said, adding that Bayern had to bear the coronavirus pandemic in mind when making business decisions.

Alaba, who can play as a defender or midfielder, has made 271 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern since joining as a youth player in 2008. He has won nine German titles and the Champions League in 2013 and 2020. His contract expires at the end of this season.

A contract renewal has been under discussion for months. The talks were put into the spotlight in September when honorary Bayern president Uli Hoeness labeled Alaba's agent, Pini Zahavi, a 'money-grubbing piranha' in televised comments. Alaba indicated he was dismayed by the comments.

