Report: Police operation at Vienna synagogue, shots fired
Updated 11/2/2020 2:58 PM
VIENNA -- Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported that a large-scale police operation is ongoing at a Vienna synagogue following gunfire Monday.
ORF cited witnesses saying several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. (1900 GMT). The police operation is taking place in the center of Vienna, close to the Danube river.
Vienna police tweeted that officers were out in force and the exact circumstances of the incident were still being determined.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.