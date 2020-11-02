Grains mixed, livestock mixed
Updated 11/2/2020 11:00 AM
\CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose .058 cent at $6.0540 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .026 cent at $3.95 a bushel; Dec. oats was up .04 cent at $2.9860 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell .05 cent at 10.4860 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle rose .008 cent at $1.0755 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .0018 cent $1.3630 a pound; Dec. lean hogs lost .0194 cent at .6468 a pound.
