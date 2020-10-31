Picault scores twice, FC Dallas beats Dynamo 3-0
Updated 10/31/2020 4:58 PM
FRISCO, Texas -- Fabrice-Jean Picault scored twice in FC Dallas' 3-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.
Franco Jara tapped in a sliding goal off a headed centering pass from Michael Barrios in the 19th minute to give Dallas (8-5-7) the lead.
In the 27th minute, Fabrice-Jean Picault headed in a book pass from AndrÃ©s Ricaurte. Piicault added one more in the 93rd for the final margin.
Houston (4-9-9), which beat Dallas 2-0 on Oct. 7, is winless in six matches.
