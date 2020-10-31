BBC says Scottish actor Sean Connery, who played James Bond in seven movies, has died at the age of 90
Updated 10/31/2020 7:59 AM
LONDON -- BBC says Scottish actor Sean Connery, who played James Bond in seven movies, has died at the age of 90.
