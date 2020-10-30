Ravens All-Pro LT Stanley signs 5-year extension thru 2025

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Ravens All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley has signed a five-year extension that will keep him in Baltimore through the 2025 season.

The Ravens picked up the fifth-year option of Stanley's rookie contract in 2019, a pact that was slated to expire after this season before the new deal announced by the team Friday.

'Ronnie is the mainstay on our offensive line. He's a shutdown left tackle who excels on the field and in our community," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. 'This is just the beginning for Ronnie, and we could not be happier for him and his family."

Drafted out of Notre Dame with the sixth overall pick in 2016, Stanley has been a mainstay at arguably the most important position on the offensive line. The 26-year-old Stanley missed just one game in each of the previous three seasons and has played in all six this year.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder helped the 2019 Ravens set single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (64), points (531) and total net yards (6,521). He was voted first-team All-Pro and selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL