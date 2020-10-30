Qatar: Officials behind women exams referred to prosecutors
Posted10/30/2020 7:00 AM
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Qatar says officials behind the forced examinations of women at its international airport after an abandoned baby was found earlier this month have been referred to prosecutors for possible charges.
The statement Friday comes as Qatar and its state airline, Qatar Airways, has faced condemnation from Australia over the Oct. 2 incident.
The Government Communications Office said in a statement: 'The subsequent procedures taken by the authorities at the airport, including examining a number of female passengers, revealed that standard procedures were violated. Those responsible for these violations and illegal actions have been referred to the Public Prosecution Office.'
