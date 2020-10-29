 

Chickens to be culled after bird flu found on Dutch farm

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/29/2020 8:24 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- More than 35,000 chickens are to be culled at a Dutch farm after a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu was discovered there, the agriculture ministry announced Thursday.

The outbreak came despite the government last week ordering all birds on poultry farms to be kept indoors after tests confirmed a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza in two dead wild swans found in a village near the central city of Utrecht.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The government did not immediately report the exact strain of bird flu that infected chickens on the farm.

The agriculture ministry tightened controls Thursday around the infected farm in the village of Altforst, 100 kilometers (62 miles) southeast of the capital, Amsterdam. Another 34 farms are situated within a 10-kilometer (6 mile) radius of the infected location.

Authorities banned the transport of any birds, eggs, manure, used straw and other animal products from the 10-kilometer ring around the infected farm.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 