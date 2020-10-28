 

Spain: Police investigate Catalan separatists on corruption

 
Associated Press
Posted10/28/2020 7:00 AM

BARCELONA, Spain -- A Spanish court said Wednesday that police were investigating several people with links to the Catalan separatist movement on suspicion of corruption and promoting public disorder.

A Barcelona court said that police were investigating 10 people, including David Madi and Oriol Vendrell, two former politicians for Catalan separatist parties.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Catalan television TV3 described the individuals under investigation as 'businessmen with links' to Catalonia's two major pro-independence parties.

Several of the top leaders of a failed 2017 secession attempt for Spain's northeast corner are in prison. Others fled the country.

The movement is supported by roughly half the population of the wealthy region, but rejected by the other half and across Spain as a whole.

