Police: Shooting wounds 1 near Indiana State University

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Police in western Indiana were searching Wednesday for a suspect after a person was shot and wounded at an apartment complex near the Indiana State University campus.

The condition of the male victim who was shot about 9:20 a.m. inside the Highland Quarters complex was not immediately known, said Sgt. Ryan Adamson, spokesman for the Terre Haute Police Department.

He said investigators believe the shooting was 'a targeted attack" at the off-campus apartments.

ISU spokesman Mark Alesia said the apartment complex is not operated by the university and is located across the street from campus. Terre Haute is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) west of Indianapolis near the Illinois border.

ISU President Deborah Curtis said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that 'it appears" that neither the shooting victim nor the suspect are students at the campus. She added that apparently the 'suspect and victim are known to each other."

'Please join me in sending thoughts and prayers for the victim,' she said.

The shooting near the campus follows a September shooting outside a college house party that killed an ISU student. Valentina Delva, 18, of Indianapolis died after she was struck by gunfire Sept. 18 as she was a front seat passenger in a car being driven from the scene.

Two males at the party also were shot, but police said they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.