India's Health Ministry says confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 8 million with 120,527 deaths
Updated 10/28/2020 10:58 PM
NEW DELHI -- India's Health Ministry says confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 8 million with 120,527 deaths.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.