 

With brown trucks everywhere, UPS delivers again in 3Q

  • FILE - In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, a United Parcel Service driver loads boxes during a delivery in downtown Seattle. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, UPS and FedEx have stopped requiring signatures for packages.

    FILE - In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, a United Parcel Service driver loads boxes during a delivery in downtown Seattle. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, UPS and FedEx have stopped requiring signatures for packages. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted10/28/2020 7:00 AM

ATLANTA -- UPS, whose brown delivery trucks have become omnipresent on neighborhood streets during the pandemic, said profits and revenue surged in its most recent quarter.

With so many people getting what they need delivered to the front door, the consolidated average daily volume at UPS jumped 13.5%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Profit jumped 12% to $1.96 billion in the third quarter, or $2.24 per share. Per-share earnings with unusual items removed were $2.28, which is 42 cents more than Wall Street had expected.

Its revenue of $21.24 billion also easily topped analyst projections.

Shares are up almost 1% before the opening bell Wednesday.

_____

A portion of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPS

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 