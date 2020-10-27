 

Clemson QB Lawrence: 'I have the option' to leave or stay

By PETE IACOBELLI
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/27/2020 12:59 PM

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is leaving the door open about his football future despite previously saying he planned on heading to the NFL following this his junior season.

Lawrence, the 6-foot-6 passer with the flowing hair, is considered the likely consensus No. 1 pick in next spring's NFL draft.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

But on Tuesday, Lawrence said he hasn't ruled out returning to Clemson for another year instead of going pro.

'My mindset has been that I'm going to move on,' Lawrence said. 'But who knows? There's a lot of things that could happen.'

At the forefront could be which NFL team is in line to draft Lawrence. Right now, that's the offensively challenged New York Jets, who are 0-7 and the league's only winless team.

Lawrence, from Cartersville, Georgia, has a 31-1 record as a starting college quarterback and has the top-ranked Tigers (6-0) in line for a sixth consecutive ACC title and trip to the College Football Playoff.

Lawrence is scheduled to graduate with a bachelor's degree in marketing in December.

Lawrence believes there's a plan for him, 'no matter where I go, whether that's across the country or whether it's close to home, whether I stay another year, we'll work it out," he said.

