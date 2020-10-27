AP PHOTOS: Kyrgyzstan village untouched by political unrest

A Kyrgyz boy pets a donkey as other people launch a balloon at sunset outside Tash-Dyobyo village, 12 kilometers (7,5 miles) south of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The political turmoil that has gripped Kyrgyzstan hasn't reached this quiet village in the mountains near the capital, where residents talk about the country's feuding elites with resignation and disdain. Associated Press

Kanat Kaliyev's daughter Malika plays with her phone lying on a swing near their family house in the village of Tash-Bashat about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Kyrgyzstan, one of the poorest countries to emerge from the former Soviet Union, saw its president forced out by protesters earlier this month, but the political turmoil hasn't touched that village nestled in the scenic Ala-Too mountains where life follows centuries-old rites. Associated Press

A shepherd drives a herd of horses to pasture outside Archaly village, about 10 kilometers (6,2 miles) southwest of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Kyrgyzstan, one of the poorest countries to emerge from the former Soviet Union, saw its president forced out by protesters earlier this month, but the political turmoil hasn't touched that village nestled in the scenic Ala-Too mountains where life follows centuries-old rites. Associated Press

Kanat Kaliyev's son Adilet, 30, rides a hors on his way home from the pasture near Tash Bashat village, about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Political turmoil has gripped Kyrgyzstan over recent years, but life in this quiet village nestled between scenic mountains follows its centuries-old course. Associated Press

Adilet Kaliyev, Kanat Kaliyev's son feeds donkeys at a farm near his family house in Tash Bashat village, about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Kyrgyzstan, one of the poorest countries to emerge from the former Soviet Union, saw its president forced out by protesters earlier this month, but the political turmoil hasn't touched that village nestled in the scenic Ala-Too mountains where life follows centuries-old rites. Associated Press

Kanat Kaliyev's son Adilet's daughters Aibike, right, and Aima play at the family house in Tash Bashat village, about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Political turmoil has gripped Kyrgyzstan over recent years, but life in this quiet village nestled between scenic mountains follows its centuries-old course. Associated Press

Burul, wife of Kanat Kaliyev's son Adilet, hangs up the laundry to dry at a yard of their family house in Tash Bashat village about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Political turmoil has gripped Kyrgyzstan over recent years, but life in this quiet village nestled between scenic mountains follows its centuries-old course. Associated Press

Zarina, wife of Azret Kaliyev, son of Kanat Kaliyev, kindles a fire in the hearth for cooking at the family house in Tash Bashat village about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Kyrgyzstan, one of the poorest countries to emerge from the former Soviet Union, where political turmoil has prompted many people to have little respect for authorities, whom they see as deeply corrupt. Associated Press

Adilet Kaliyev, son of Kanat Kaliyev, takes a cow into a farm near their family house in Tash Bashat village about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Kyrgyzstan, one of the poorest countries to emerge from the former Soviet Union, where political turmoil has prompted many people to have little respect for authorities, whom they see as deeply corrupt. Associated Press

Zarina, wife of Azret Kaliyev, son of Kanat Kaliyev, milks a cow at a farm near their family house in Tash Bashat village about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Kyrgyzstan, one of the poorest countries to emerge from the former Soviet Union, where political turmoil has prompted many people to have little respect for authorities, whom they see as deeply corrupt. Associated Press

Zarina, wife of Azret Kaliyev, son of Kanat Kaliyev, pours milk into a can at a farm near their family house in Tash Bashat village about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. The political turmoil that has gripped Kyrgyzstan hasn't reached this quiet village in the mountains near the capital, where residents talk about the country's feuding elites with resignation and disdain. Associated Press

Kanat Kaliyev and his grandchildren Aruke, right, and Baisal talk with their relatives on Skype at their family house in the village of Tash-Bashat about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. The political turmoil that has gripped Kyrgyzstan hasn't reached this quiet village in the mountains near the capital, where residents talk about the country's feuding elites with resignation and disdain. Associated Press

Adilet Kaliyev sits while his wife Burul, center, serves a lunch for him before his heading to the mountains to drive a flock of sheeps at their family house in Tash Bashat village, about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Zarina, wife of his brother Azret Kaliyev in on the left. Kyrgyzstan, one of the poorest countries to emerge from the former Soviet Union, saw its president forced out by protesters earlier this month, but the political turmoil hasn't touched that village nestled in the scenic Ala-Too mountains where life follows centuries-old rites. Associated Press

A boy sits next to cows for sale at the Moscow market in Belovodskoye village, about 45 kilometers (28 miles) southwest of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Kyrgyzstan, one of the poorest countries to emerge from the former Soviet Union, saw its president forced out by protesters earlier this month, but the political turmoil hasn't touched that village nestled in the scenic Ala-Too mountains where life follows centuries-old rites. Associated Press

Villagers talk to each other as they come to buy fowl at the Moscow market in Belovodskoye village, about 45 kilometers (28 miles) southwest of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Kyrgyzstan, one of the poorest countries to emerge from the former Soviet Union, saw its president forced out by protesters earlier this month, but the political turmoil hasn't touched that village nestled in the scenic Ala-Too mountains where life follows centuries-old rites. Associated Press

A Kyrgyz boy looks sad at a goat for sale at the Moscow market in Belovodskoye village, about 45 kilometers (28 miles) southwest of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Kyrgyzstan, one of the poorest countries to emerge from the former Soviet Union, where political turmoil has prompted many people to have little respect for authorities, whom they see as deeply corrupt. Associated Press

Young horse riders compete for the goat during a kok boru, also called ulak tartysh a traditional game in which players on horseback maneuver with a goat's carcass and score by putting it into the opponents' goal outside Tash Bashat village, about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The political turmoil that has gripped Kyrgyzstan hasn't reached this quiet village in the mountains near the capital, where residents talk about the country's feuding elites with resignation and disdain. Associated Press