Woman injured in police shooting says cops let boyfriend die

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- A Black woman injured in a police shooting in suburban Chicago said Tuesday that she begged officers to help her boyfriend, who was also shot and eventually died.

'They took me away and allowed him to die. They wanted us to bleed out on the ground,' Tafara Williams, 20, told reporters from her hospital bed.

Williams and Marcellis Stinnette, a Black man, were shot last week while in a car in Waukegan, north of Chicago. The officer who shot Stinnette was fired.

'An officer dragged me away from Marcellis. I begged them to take him first. They ignored me,' Williams said. 'They laid Marcellis on the ground and covered him with a blanket while he was still breathing. I know he was still alive and they took that away from me.'