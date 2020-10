September orders for big-ticket manufactured goods up 1.9%

WASHINGTON -- Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose a better-than-expected 1.9% in September with a key category that tracks business investment showing a solid gain as well.

The rise in durable goods orders followed a smaller 0.4% increase in August and was the best gain since an 11.8% surge in July, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.

Orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, a key category that serves as a proxy for business investment spending rose 1% in September after bigger gains in July and August.

The pace of durable goods orders has slowed since an initial burst in demand as the country re-opened after the spring shutdown.

Analysts are worried that this slowdown could worsen in coming months as virus cases surge again and the boost from government stimulus fades following the failure of Congress to quickly renew support programs.