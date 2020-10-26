Campaign: Republican US Senate candidate Jason Lewis of Minnesota in emergency surgery for severe internal hernia
Updated 10/26/2020 11:22 AM
MINNEAPOLIS -- Campaign: Republican US Senate candidate Jason Lewis of Minnesota in emergency surgery for severe internal hernia.
