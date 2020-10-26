Grains mixed, livestock mixed
Updated 10/26/2020 10:38 AM
\CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost .116 cent at $6.2140 a bushel; Dec. corn fell .03 cent at $4.1640 a bushel; Dec. oats was up .004 cent at $3.0360 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained .11 cent at 10.8160 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was off .004 cent at $1.0360 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle lost .008 cent $1.3315 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell .0055 cent at .6625 a pound.
