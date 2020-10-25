Auburn guard Brandon Council out for year with knee injury
Updated 10/25/2020 7:09 PM
AUBURN, Ala. -- Auburn right guard Brandon Council is expected to miss the rest of the year with a knee injury.
Tigers coach Gus Malzahn said Sunday that Council sustained a 'pretty severe knee injury' in the win over Mississippi.
'That was real tough," Malzahn said. "He was really coming on and he's a super person and a really good player. That's going to be a tough blow.'
Redshirt freshman Keiondre Jones replaced him against Ole Miss and senior Austin Troxell is another possibility Saturday against LSU.
Council was a three-year starter at Akron, where he logged starts at four different positions on the line. He started at right tackle in the Arkansas game.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.