 

Police: Indiana man was naked with knife when officer shot

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/25/2020 11:02 AM

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. -- A southeastern Indiana man was naked and holding a knife when he confronted a police officer who fatally shot him in the hallway of an apartment building where a woman was found killed, police said.

The man killed in the early Saturday shooting was identified as Brandon Evans, 33, and the slain woman was Staci Coyne, 37, according to Indiana State Police. They both lived at the Lawrenceburg apartment complex where police were called about 3 a.m. to a domestic disturbance.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

State police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said the Lawrenceburg officer and others provided first aid to Evans, but he died at the scene in the city about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Cincinnati. After the shooting, officers found Coyne dead inside an apartment from a homicide.

Wheeles said Evans and Coyne knew each other but didn't immediately release details about their relationship.

