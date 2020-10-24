 

Schoenfeld wins it for Minnesota United in final minute

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/24/2020 9:02 PM

CINCINNATI -- Aaron Schoenfeld scored his first goal of the season in the 92nd minute, sending Minnesota United to a 1-0 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday night.

Michael Boxall hit the right post with a header off a corner kick and Schoenfeld knocked the rebound between the legs of goalie Spencer Richey in the final minute of stoppage time. Schoenfeld entered the game in the 76th minute.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Dayne St. Clair made two saves for the shutout.

Minnesota (7-5-6) is undefeated in its last six games. It came away with three points on the road after having to settle for three draws in its previous four matches.

Cincinnati (4-12-4), last in the East Division, fell to its sixth loss in its last seven games.

Minnesota also defeated Cincinnati 2-0 on Oct. 3.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 