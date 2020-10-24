Strong gets Nevada past Wyoming 37-34 in OT to open season

Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams (8) completes a first down pass against Nevada in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Associated Press

Nevada wide receiver, Jeshua Fixel (20) catches a touchdown pass against Wyoming during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Reno, Nev. Associated Press

Nevada running back Jamaal Bell, (2) runs for a first down against Wyoming during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Reno, Nev. Associated Press

Wyoming State running back Dontae Crow (8) runs for a first down against Nevada during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Reno, Nev. Associated Press

Wyoming placekicker John Hoyland (46) scores against Nevada during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Reno, Nev. Associated Press

Wyoming State quarterback Levi Williams (15) is wrapped up by Nevada's Zak Mahannah (53) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Reno, Nev. Associated Press

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws a pass against Wyoming State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Reno, Nev. Associated Press

Wyoming State wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (5) catches a first-down pass against Nevada defenders in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Reno, Nev. Associated Press

Nevada wide receiver Joshua Fixel (20) celebrates his first-quarter touchdown while playing against Wyoming State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Reno, Nev. Associated Press

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws a touchdown pass against Wyoming State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Reno, Nev. Associated Press

Carson Strong threw his fourth touchdown pass, a nine-yarder to Romeo Doubs in overtime as Nevada beat Wyoming 37-34 on Saturday night in the Mountain West Conference and season openers for both teams.

Strong was 39-of-52 passing for 420 yards. Cole Turner had seven receptions for 119 yards with two touchdowns. Doubs finished with 12 catches for 117 yards.

Trailing 28-6 with 3:26 left in the third quarter, Levi Williams led the Cowboys on three consecutive scoring drives. Williams had touchdown runs of 21 and 8 yards, and threw a 21-yard TD pass Gunner Gentry as Wyoming tied it at 28 with 8:30 to play.

On the Cowboys' next series, Berdale Robins intercepted a Williams pass and Brandon Talton put the Wolf Pack ahead with a 26-yard field goal with 3:26 remaining.

John Hoyland made four field goals for Wyoming, including a 42-yarder with 23 seconds remaining and a 38-yarder in overtime.

Williams finished 16-of-31 for 227 yards.

Attendance was limited to 250 to accommodate families of student-athletes and coaches at 27,000-seat Mackay Stadium. The Mountain West Conference is playing a conference-only schedule of eight games during the regular season.

