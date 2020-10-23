FC Dallas visits Real Salt Lake on 3-game road skid

FC Dallas (6-5-6, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (5-7-6, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas visits Real Salt Lake looking to avoid its fourth straight road loss.

Real Salt Lake is 5-8-4 against Western Conference opponents. Real Salt Lake is 1-3-0 in one-goal games.

FC Dallas is 5-2-2 in Western Conference games. FC Dallas is 1-0-1 when it scores just one goal.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damir Kreilach has seven goals and one assist for Real Salt Lake. Justin Meram has two goals over the past 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

Franco Jara has five goals for FC Dallas. Harold Mosquera has four goals over the past 10 games for FC Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Real Salt Lake: 3-6-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.7 assists, 3.3 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

FC Dallas: 4-4-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Giuseppe Rossi (injured), Albert Rusnak, Christopher Garcia (injured).

FC Dallas: Harold Mosquera (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured), Michael Barrios, Matt Hedges (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.