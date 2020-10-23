Top Eastern Conference teams Philadelphia and Toronto FC take the field

Toronto FC (12-2-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (11-3-5, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union and Toronto FC square off in a matchup of the two top teams in Eastern Conference action.

The Union are 12-2-4 in conference play. Anthony Fontana paces the third-ranked scoring team in the MLS with six goals. Philadelphia has scored 39 goals.

Toronto FC is 10-2-4 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto FC is third in the Eastern Conference with 31 goals led by Alejandro Pozuelo with eight.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Toronto FC won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fontana leads Philadelphia with six goals. Kacper Przybylko has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for the Union.

Pozuelo has eight goals and four assists for Toronto FC this season. Ayo Akinola has three goals over the past 10 games for Toronto FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Philadelphia: 7-1-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.6 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Toronto FC: 7-1-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.1 assists, 5.3 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Warren Creavalle (injured), Jose Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya.

Toronto FC: Justin Morrow (injured), Eriq Zavaleta (injured), Jozy Altidore (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured), Alex Bono (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.