Brady to face Sabalenka in Ostrava semis

Elise Mertens of Belgium plays a ball against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the Ostrava Open 2020 tennis tournament match in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (Jaroslav Ozana/CTK via AP) Associated Press

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus returns a ball against Elise Mertens of Belgium during the Ostrava Open 2020 tennis tournament match in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (Jaroslav Ozana/CTK via AP) Associated Press

Veronika Kudermetova of Russia in action against Jennifer Brady of the US during the Ostrava Open 2020 tennis tournament match in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (Jaroslav Ozana/CTK via AP) Associated Press

Jennifer Brady of the US plays a ball against Veronika Kudermetova of Russia during the Ostrava Open 2020 tennis tournament match in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (Jaroslav Ozana/CTK via AP) Associated Press

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic -- Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka recovered from a slow start to stage a big comeback, defeating qualifier Sara Sorribes Tormo 0-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the Ostrava Open quarterfinals on Friday.

The 73rd-ranked Sorribes Tormo from Spain was cruising at 6-0, 4-0 up until the 12th-ranked Sabalenka found her rhythm to rally and win 12 straight games.

The Belarusian will play Jennifer Brady of the United States, who also needed to come from a set behind to overcome Russian qualifier Veronika Kudermetova 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1 to book a place in her fourth semifinal in 2020, including the U.S. Open.

Also, fourth-seeded Victoria Azarenka knocked out seventh-seeded Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-1.

Mertens started strong, taking a 4-2 lead in the opening set before Azarenka came back to beat the Belgian in straight sets as she did at the U.S. Open a month ago.

At that tournament, the Belarusian two-time Grand slam champion reached the final.

Azarenka will face Greek Maria Sakkari, who rallied from a set down to eliminate Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 to make her second semis of the season.

The indoor hard-court event was added to the WTA tour after tournaments in China were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

