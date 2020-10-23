Tulsa capitalizes on 3 South Florida turnovers, wins 42-13

Tulsa head coach Phillip Montgomery talks to referee Charles Lametina after linebacker Treyvon Reeves was penalized for targeting during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Florida Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

South Florida quarterback Noah Johnson (0) fumbles the football after getting hit by Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Tulsa recovered the fumble. Associated Press

South Florida defensive back Daquan Evans (0) runs with the football after intercepting a pass by Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Tulsa safety Lamar Mullins (13) celebrates with safety Daiquain Jackson after Mullins recovered a fumble by South Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Tulsa safety Lamar Mullins (13) celebrates after recovering a fumble by South Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith throws a pass against South Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. -- Deneric Prince rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns, Corey Taylor II added 67 yards rushing and two scores, and Tulsa beat South Florida 42-13 on Friday night.

Tulsa led 21-6 at halftime after outgaining USF 289-113. Zach Smith connected with JuanCarlos Santana for a 33-yard score, Taylor scored from 5-yards out and Prince added a 27-yard TD run. USF lost two fumbles in the half.

Smith was 16-of-24 passing for 233 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Tulsa (2-1, 2-0 American). Sam Crawford Jr. had 82 yards receiving and Keylon Stokes added 66. Linebacker Zaven Collins had six tackles, one forced fumble and a 38-yard interception return for a 35-13 lead.

Tulsa, which has had two games postponed this season, lost to then-No. 11 Oklahoma State 16-7 in its opener and beat ranked Central Florida 34-26.

Noah Johnson passed for 150 yards with one touchdown and one interception for South Florida (1-5, 0-4), which turned it over three times.