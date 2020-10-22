 

Thomas accounts for 5 TDs, App State beats Arkansas State

  • Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas, front, scrambles for a first down ahead of Arkansas State linebacker Jeffmario Brown in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

    Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas, front, scrambles for a first down ahead of Arkansas State linebacker Jeffmario Brown in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Associated Press

  • Appalachian State running back Daetrich Harrington, left, tries to get around Arkansas State linebacker C.J. Harris (12) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

    Appalachian State running back Daetrich Harrington, left, tries to get around Arkansas State linebacker C.J. Harris (12) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Associated Press

  • Appalachian State defensive backShaun Jolly, right, breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Arkansas State wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr., front left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

    Appalachian State defensive backShaun Jolly, right, breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Arkansas State wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr., front left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Associated Press

  • Appalachian State wide receiver Christian Wells, right, catches a touchdown pass ahead of Arkansas State linebacker C.J. Harrisin the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

    Appalachian State wide receiver Christian Wells, right, catches a touchdown pass ahead of Arkansas State linebacker C.J. Harrisin the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Associated Press

  • Appalachian State wide receiver Christian Wells, right, catches a touchdown pass ahead of Arkansas State linebacker C.J. Harrisin the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

    Appalachian State wide receiver Christian Wells, right, catches a touchdown pass ahead of Arkansas State linebacker C.J. Harrisin the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Associated Press

  • Arkansas State defensive back Antonio Fletcher, left, intercepts a pass intended for Appalachian State wide receiver Christian Horn, right, in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

    Arkansas State defensive back Antonio Fletcher, left, intercepts a pass intended for Appalachian State wide receiver Christian Horn, right, in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/22/2020 10:15 PM

BOONE, N.C. -- Zac Thomas tied a career high with four passing touchdowns and he added a 60-yard rushing score to lead Appalachian State past Arkansas State 45-17 on Thursday night.

Appalachian State scored 24 unanswered points in the first half to take a 31-7 lead at halftime. Thomas connected with freshman Christian Wells for a 46-yard score and Daetrich Harrington rushed for a 55-yard TD.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Thomas also had passing touchdowns of 5, 16, and 20 yards. Thomas' TD run was two yards short of tying the longest run of his career, set in 2018 against Arkansas State.

Harrington carried it 18 times for 137 yards and a touchdown for Appalachian State (3-1, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference). Malik Williams made six catches for 78 yards and a TD, and Wells scored on both of his receptions. Appalachian State's defense had two interceptions and six sacks.

Logan Bonner was 13-of-25 passing for 117 yards and Layne Hatcher added 178 yards on nine completions for Arkansas State (3-3, 1-2). Freshman Lincoln Pare rushed for a 48-yard touchdown to pull the Red Wolves to 31-17 with 2:08 remaining in the third quarter..

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 