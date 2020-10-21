 

South Carolina gets NCAA waiver for transfer WR Brooks

 
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina will get a much needed boost to its passing attack with the NCAA approving transfer receiver Jalen Brooks to play immediately.

Brooks is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior who played his first two seasons at Wingate, an NCAA Division II school. He had transferred to Division I Tarleton State before heading to the Gamecocks.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The NCAA initially denied Brooks' request. He and South Carolina appealed and the waiver came through Wednesday. South Carolina coach Will Muschamp announced Brooks' status on social media.

Brooks, from Harrisburg, North Carolina, is expected to be on the field when the Gamecocks (2-2 Southeastern Conference) play at defending national champion LSU (1-2) on Saturday night.

He caught 52 passes for 1,048 yards and 10 touchdowns in two seasons at Wingate.

