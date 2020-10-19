Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the central Atlantic, the latest in a very active hurricane season
Updated 10/19/2020 9:58 AM
MIAMI -- Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the central Atlantic, the latest in a very active hurricane season.
