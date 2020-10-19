 

Argentina health officials say nation has surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases, only the 5th country to do so

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/19/2020 6:50 PM

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Argentina health officials say nation has surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases, only the 5th country to do so.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 