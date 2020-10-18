Piatti's header gives Toronto FC 1-0 win over Atlanta United

Atlanta United's JÃ¼rgen Damm, left, and Atlanta United's Mo Adams, right, challenges Toronto FC's Tony Gallacher during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. Associated Press

Toronto FC's Pablo Piatti, center, celebrates his goal with this team during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. Associated Press

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. -- Pablo Piatti scored on a header in the 89th minute to give MLS-leading Toronto FC a 1-0 victory over Atlanta United on Sunday night at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium.

Piatti redirected Richie Laryea's entry just inside the far post.

Toronto (12-2-5) has won five of its last six games and is unbeaten in its last nine, dating to a 3-2 loss to Vancouver on Sept. 5.

Brad Guzan had five saves for Atlanta (5-9-4). It is winless in its last four games.

CREW 3, NYCFC 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Artur de Lima Junior and Pedro Santos scored and Columbus beat New York City to snap a four-game winless streak.

Gyasi Zardes also scored in the third minute of stoppage time for Columbus (10-4-4).

ValentÃ­n Castellanos scored in the 55th minute for New York City (8-8-3), which is winless, with two losses, in its last three games.

ORLANDO CITY 1, RED BULLS 1, TIE

HARRISON, N.J -- Brian White scored in stoppage time, helping New York to a tie with Orlando.

LuÃ­s Carlos 'Nani' Almeida da Cunha scored on a penalty kick in the 56th minute for New York (7-8-4), which has just one win in its last five games.

Orlando City (8-2-8) is unbeaten in 12 games, yet has only one win in its last five.

DC UNITED 2 FC CINCINNATI 1

CINCINNATI -- Chris Odoi-Atsem scored his first MLS goal, lifting D.C. United past FC Cincinnati.

Odoi-Atsem gathered a rebound on the right after keeper Robert Edwards' save created the ricochet, scoring in the 78th minute.

Donovan Pines also scored for D.C. United (3-10-6), which won for the first time since Sept. 2, a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls.

Bradon VÃ¡zquez scored in the 66th minute for Cincinnati, which fell to 4-11-4.

DYNAMO 2, MINNESOTA UNITED 2, TIE

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Niko Hansen's goal in the 83rd minute helped rally Houston for the tie with Minnesota.

Memo RodrÃ­guez scored in the 59th minute, cutting Houston's (4-7-8) deficit to 2-1.

Minnesota United (6-5-6) failed to capitalize on a fast start that included two goals in a 19-minute span in the first half by Ethan Finley. It was Finley's second multiple-goal game of the season.

___

