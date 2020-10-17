AP PHOTOS: India holds digital fashion week amid pandemic

A model poses during a photo shoot for the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, at the farmhouse of a designer in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Unlike a fashion show, models aren't swaying live on a ramp. They are depending on digital technology to rescue their annual extravaganza from the coronavirus pandemic with ''Phygital edition." India's first digital fashion week is being held from Oct. 14-18, live streaming the spring-summer collections by more than 40 fashion designers. Associated Press

A model poses during a photo shoot for the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, at the farmhouse of a designer, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Unlike a fashion show, they aren't swaying live on a ramp. They are depending on digital technology to rescue their annual extravaganza from the coronavirus pandemic with ''Phygital edition." India's first digital fashion week is being held from Oct. 14-18, live streaming the spring-summer collections by more than 40 fashion designers. Associated Press

A model prepares for a film that will be showcased online during Lotus make-up India Fashion week, at the farmhouse of a designer in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Unlike a fashion show, models aren't swaying live on a ramp. They are depending on digital technology to rescue their annual extravaganza from the coronavirus pandemic with ''Phygital edition." India's first digital fashion week is being held from Oct. 14-18, live streaming the spring-summer collections by more than 40 fashion designers. Associated Press

Photographs of models are spread on a bed during a shoot for the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, at the farmhouse of a designer in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Unlike a fashion show, models aren't swaying live on a ramp. They are depending on digital technology to rescue their annual extravaganza from the coronavirus pandemic with ''Phygital edition." India's first digital fashion week is being held from Oct. 14-18, live streaming the spring-summer collections by more than 40 fashion designers. Associated Press

Indian fashion designer Nikhita Tandon, right, calls for models to line up for a photo shoot ahead of the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, at the farmhouse of a designer in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. The fashion industry is depending on digital technology to rescue their annual extravaganza from the coronavirus pandemic with ''Phygital edition." Tandon is hopeful of a big response, considering everyone is connected in today's digital world. "Earlier we could accommodate a maximum of 500 people in the hall while now it is massive in comparison, we all know that digital world is the new thing in marketing. Excited to be part of this new working style or I should say Fashion week.' Associated Press

Models pose during a photo shoot for the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, at the farmhouse of a designer in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Unlike a fashion show, they aren't swaying live on a ramp. They are depending on digital technology to rescue their annual extravaganza from the coronavirus pandemic with ''Phygital edition." India's first digital fashion week is being held from Oct. 14-18, live streaming the spring-summer collections by more than 40 fashion designers. Associated Press

An official checks a coronavirus finder app on the mobile phone of a model before giving her entry to the Fashion Development Corporation of India (FDCI) office ahead of the Lotus make-up India Fashion week digital show in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. India's first digital fashion week is being held from Oct. 14-18, live streaming the spring-summer collections by more than 40 fashion designers under the banner of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week. Not to miss the October deadline, the FDCI converted parts of its office building into a studio in a bustling industrial area of Delhi. It created a stage, screens and bespoke lighting to facilitate shooting of fashion films and videos by the designers. Associated Press

A model gets herself sanitized before entering the office of the Fashion Development Corporation of India (FDCI) in preparation for the Lotus make-up India Fashion week digital show in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. India's first digital fashion week is being held from Oct. 14-18, live streaming the spring-summer collections by more than 40 fashion designers under the banner of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week. Not to miss the October deadline, the FDCI converted parts of its office building into a studio in a bustling industrial area of Delhi. It created a stage, screens and bespoke lighting to facilitate shooting of fashion films and videos by the designers. Associated Press

A man checks the temperature of a model as she enters the office of the Fashion Development Corporation of India (FDCI) in preparation for the Lotus make-up India Fashion week digital show in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. India's first digital fashion week is being held from Oct. 14-18, live streaming the spring-summer collections by more than 40 fashion designers under the banner of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week. Not to miss the October deadline, the FDCI converted parts of its office building into a studio in a bustling industrial area of Delhi. It created a stage, screens and bespoke lighting to facilitate shooting of fashion films and videos by the designers. Associated Press

A worker wearing a facemark as a precaution against the coronavirus carries a set prop in preparation for the Lotus make-up India Fashion week digital show in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. India's first digital fashion week is being held from Oct. 14-18, live streaming the spring-summer collections by more than 40 fashion designers under the banner of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week. For months, designers, models, make-up artists and film crew worked to create the fusion of the physical and virtual fashion , adapting to the restrictions imposed to contain the virus outbreak. Associated Press

A worker sets the stage for the Lotus make-up India Fashion week digital show in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. India's first digital fashion week is being held from Oct. 14-18, live streaming the spring-summer collections by more than 40 fashion designers under the banner of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week. Not to miss the October deadline, the Fashion Design Council of India converted parts of its office building into a studio in a bustling industrial area of Delhi. It created a stage, screens and bespoke lighting to facilitate shooting of fashion films and videos by the designers. Associated Press

Models get their hair done for a shoot for the Lotus make-up India Fashion week digital show at the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) office in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. India's first digital fashion week is being held from Oct. 14-18, live streaming the spring-summer collections by more than 40 fashion designers under the banner of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week. Not to miss the October deadline, the FDCI converted parts of its office building into a studio in a bustling industrial area of Delhi. It created a stage, screens and bespoke lighting to facilitate shooting of fashion films and videos by the designers. Associated Press

A model gets her hair done for a shoot for the Lotus make-up India Fashion week digital show at the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) office in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. India's first digital fashion week is being held from Oct. 14-18, live streaming the spring-summer collections by more than 40 fashion designers under the banner of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week. Not to miss the October deadline, the FDCI converted parts of its office building into a studio in a bustling industrial area of Delhi. Models, film crew, photographers, designers and FDCI staff could step in after duly checked and negative coronavirus test results. Face masks were mandatory for everyone, except briefly, for the models on stage. Associated Press

A model arrives for preparations ahead of the Lotus make-up India Fashion week digital show at the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) office in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. India's first digital fashion week is being held from Oct. 14-18, live streaming the spring-summer collections by more than 40 fashion designers under the banner of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week. Not to miss the October deadline, the FDCI converted parts of its office building into a studio in a bustling industrial area of Delhi. Models, film crew, photographers, designers and FDCI staff could step in after duly checked and negative coronavirus test results. Associated Press

Signs of social distancing are pasted on the sets for the Lotus make-up India Fashion week digital show in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. India's first digital fashion week is being held from Oct. 14-18, live streaming the spring-summer collections by more than 40 fashion designers under the banner of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week. Not to miss the October deadline, the Fashion Design Council of India converted parts of its office building into a studio in a bustling industrial area of Delhi. It created a stage, screens and bespoke lighting to facilitate shooting of fashion films and videos by the designers. Associated Press

Back stage staff wearing face masks walk past a room where outfits are hung for a shoot ahead of the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, in the farmhouse of the designer in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Unlike a fashion show, they aren't swaying live on a ramp. They are depending on digital technology to rescue their annual extravaganza from the coronavirus pandemic with ''Phygital edition." India's first digital fashion week is being held from Oct. 14-18, live streaming the spring-summer collections by more than 40 fashion designers. Associated Press