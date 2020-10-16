Colts close practice facility after positive tests for virus

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) celebrates with teammates after Rodgers returned a kickoff for 101-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility after 'several individuals' tested positive for COVID-19, the team said Friday.

The Colts wrote on Twitter that the team will work remotely.

'This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested positive for COVID-19. The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests,' the Colts said. 'In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols.'

The Colts are scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons closed their facility Thursday following a second positive test for COVID-19, the Tennessee Titans played Tuesday following a 16-day layoff because of an outbreak, and the New England Patriots have twice had their original Week 5 matchup against Denver postponed following four positive coronavirus tests by players. They're set to play Sunday.

___

