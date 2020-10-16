AP source: Ex-Mexico defense minister arrested in Los Angeles on warrant for drug trafficking, money laundering charges
Posted10/16/2020 7:00 AM
LOS ANGELES -- AP source: Ex-Mexico defense minister arrested in Los Angeles on warrant for drug trafficking, money laundering charges.
