France: Teacher decapitated, suspect shot dead by police
Updated 10/16/2020 12:31 PM
PARIS -- A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad was decapitated in a French street and police have shot the suspected killer dead, a police official says.
The French anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into Friday's incident outside Paris.
