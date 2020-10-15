Senators sign Evgenii Dadonov to 3-year, $15 million deal
Updated 10/15/2020 4:19 PM
OTTAWA, Ontario -- The Ottawa Senators signed forward Evgenii Dadonov to a three-year, $15 million contract Thursday.
Dadonov had 25 goals and 22 assists in 69 games with Florida last season. The Russian led the Panthers with a career-best 11 power-play goals.
Dadonov has scored at least 25 goals in each of the last three seasons since returning to the NHL from the Kontinental Hockey League. In 281 NHL games, he has 91 goals and 111 assists.
