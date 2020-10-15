Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 10/15/2020 2:25 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 8 cents to $40.96 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell 16 cents to $43.16 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 2 cents to $1.18 a gallon. November heating oil was little changed at $1.19 a gallon. November natural gas rose 14 cents to $2.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $1.60 to $1,908.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 17 cents to $24.22 an ounce and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.09 a pound.
The dollar rose to 105.46 Japanese yen from 105.12 yen. The euro fell to $1.1697 from $1.1752.
