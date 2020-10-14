Cardinals All-Pro LB Jones out for season with biceps injury

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones is out for the season because of a biceps injury that requires surgery.

An MRI earlier this week confirmed the extent of the injury, which happened during the first half of Arizona's 30-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, and coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Jones has elected to have the season-ending surgery. The recovery time is expected to be 3-to-4 months.

It's a huge blow for the Cardinals' defense, which has improved after giving up the most total yards in the NFL last season. Jones had a career-high 19 sacks in 2019. He only had one sack this season while frequently drawing double-teams from opposing blockers.

Kingsbury said the team would need a collective effort to replace Jones. Candidates include Hasson Reddick, rookie Isaiah Simmons and backup Dennis Gardeck, who had his first two sacks against the Jets after Jones was hurt.

'He's a tremendous player as we all know. Great person, great leader on this team, so it's not going to be easy,' Kingsbury said. 'But we've got guys who have seen playing time this year and will continue to play and get more. It'll be a rotation, guys we've seen out there we'll just see out there more.'

The Cardinals (3-2) travel to face the Dallas Cowboys (2-3) on Monday night.

