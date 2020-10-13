Colorado brings 2-game shutout win streak into matchup against Seattle

Colorado Rapids (5-4-4, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (9-4-3, first in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado comes into a matchup with Seattle after recording two straight shutout wins.

The Sounders are 8-4-2 in conference matchups. Seattle is third in the Western Conference with 36 goals led by Raul Ruidiaz with eight.

The Rapids are 3-4-4 in conference play. Colorado ranks second in the Western Conference giving up 20 goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruidiaz leads Seattle with eight goals. Jordan Morris has five goals over the last 10 games for the Sounders.

Cole Bassett has four goals and two assists for Colorado. Jonathan Lewis has four goals over the past 10 games for the Rapids.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seattle: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 1.7 assists, 6.1 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Colorado: 3-3-4, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.6 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Trey Muse (injured), Joevin Jones (injured), Danny Leyva (injured).

Colorado: Danny Wilson, Kellyn Acosta, Diego Rubio (injured), Jack Price, Younes Namli (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Deklan Wynne (injured), Andre Shinyashiki (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.