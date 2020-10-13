Sporting Kansas City plays FC Dallas, seeks 4th straight victory

Sporting Kansas City (9-5-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (5-4-6, sixth in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against FC Dallas.

FC Dallas is 4-2-2 against Western Conference teams. FC Dallas is 2-1-2 when it scores a pair of goals.

Sporting Kansas City is 8-4-2 against Western Conference opponents. Johnny Russell leads the fifth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with five goals. Sporting Kansas City has scored 30 goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. FC Dallas won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Acosta leads FC Dallas with two assists. Franco Jara has five goals over the past 10 games for FC Dallas.

Russell has five goals and two assists for Sporting Kansas City so far this season. Erik Hurtado has two goals over the past 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Dallas: 4-3-3, averaging 1.7 goals, one assist, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Sporting Kansas City: 4-4-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and 7.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Harold Mosquera (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured), Matt Hedges (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Graham Zusi (injured), Felipe Gutierrez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.