Los Angeles hosts San Jose on 3-game home skid

San Jose Earthquakes (5-7-5, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (4-8-3, 12th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts San Jose looking to end a three-game home losing streak.

The Galaxy are 4-8-3 in conference matchups. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the Western Conference allowing only 30 goals.

The Earthquakes are 5-8-4 in conference games. San Jose is second in the Western Conference drawing 118 corner kicks, averaging 6.9 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season. San Jose won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rolf Feltscher leads Los Angeles with two assists. Sebastian Lletget has six goals over the past 10 games for the Galaxy.

Cristian Espinoza has one goal and three assists for San Jose. Andy Rios has two goals over the past 10 games for the Earthquakes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles: 4-5-1, averaging 1.6 goals, one assist, 4.5 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

San Jose: 3-4-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Danilo Acosta (injured).

San Jose: Danny Hoesen (injured), Matt Bersano (injured), Casey Walls (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.